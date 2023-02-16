Now that the man who murdered 10 people in Buffalo last spring has been sentenced to life in prison, we hope that as we continue to honor the victims and offer support to their families, the people of Buffalo, New York state and the entire country may also continue to be inspired by the fact that such hateful acts always fail in their intended purpose of causing further division.

The horrors from that day last May, fueled by pure racial hatred that was forged in part by some of the darkest parts of social media, stretched beyond Buffalo over to the Auburn and Syracuse areas because of the connections some of the victims had.

Roberta "Robbie" Drury, 32, who grew up in the Syracuse area before relocating to Buffalo, was remembered at her funeral in Syracuse as a "light that shone through whatever darkness might have been present."

Andre Mackniel, 53, of Auburn, "had the biggest smile in the world," his brother Vyonne Elliott told The Citizen last year, adding that Andre learned at a young age that racism is always wrong.

"We were not raised that way," Vyonne said. "We liked people for who they were, the person that they are. What was in them. Not because of their skin color."

The way that Buffalo carried on following the shootings provided additional evidence of the basic goodness in people as members of the community came together for the families and the neighborhood rather that allow the killings to tear them apart. The example that this response provides is one that needs to be duplicated here and everywhere so that hate like this cannot fester into the terrible violence we saw that day.

"I am immensely proud and grateful for the way Buffalo had rejected the evil and hate that was inflicted on our community," Erie County Judge Susan Eagan said Wednesday. "The future of our nation is at stake. Are we up to the challenge? I believe we are."

We share in the hopefulness that reactions to acts of hatred will continue to be overwhelmingly positive and productive, because the country desperately needs more reminders that evil must never get the last word.

“You thought you broke us, but you awakened us," a victim's granddaughter told the killer in court Wednesday. "We are here to tell you that you failed."

