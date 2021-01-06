Our view: Pandemic not the time to increase farm overtime

A state Department of Labor wage board's recommendation to delay giving more overtime pay to farmworkers in New York may provide just the right amount of time to find a fair compromise.
As part of a package of reform bills that took effect in 2020, farm laborers were granted overtime pay for working more than 60 hours per week, and a board was formed to study the impacts of potentially lowering that number a bit closer to 40.
Public hearings have since been held and input collected from both farms and labor groups, and there were strong indications that a single year would not provide enough data on the effects of the law on farms, and a December 2020 deadline for formal recommendations had been put in place before the coronavirus pandemic, which hit farmers especially hard with increased production costs and the loss of essential markets.
All things considered, the wage board last week recommended that the 60 hour limit on overtime pay should stay in place until at least November.
Given the current economic crisis, we agree that now is not the time to add expenses on top of other hardships faced by farms. Having said that, we agree with an indication that the board may be inclined to move in the direction of recommending a phased-in approach to lowering the overtime threshold, so the goal of the board now should be to find a middle ground so that a concrete change might be implemented after the end of the year.
We remain concerned for the long-term viability of the agricultural industry in Cayuga County and across the state, and while we also believe that labor reform in agriculture has been a long time coming, the wage board did the right thing by not recommending lowering the overtime threshold anytime soon, because farmers deserve to be given some time to emerge from the effects of the pandemic first.
