Our view: Pandemic not the time to increase farm overtime

A state Department of Labor wage board's recommendation to delay giving more overtime pay to farmworkers in New York may provide just the right amount of time to find a fair compromise.

As part of a package of reform bills that took effect in 2020, farm laborers were granted overtime pay for working more than 60 hours per week, and a board was formed to study the impacts of potentially lowering that number a bit closer to 40.

Public hearings have since been held and input collected from both farms and labor groups, and there were strong indications that a single year would not provide enough data on the effects of the law on farms, and a December 2020 deadline for formal recommendations had been put in place before the coronavirus pandemic, which hit farmers especially hard with increased production costs and the loss of essential markets.

All things considered, the wage board last week recommended that the 60 hour limit on overtime pay should stay in place until at least November.