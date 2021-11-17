Our view: Passing infrastructure bill just the start of the process

The federal infrastructure deal signed into law this week carries the promise of transformative and lasting change, and now that it's here, the important work of ensuring fair and equitable distribution of funding for projects across the country — and across New York state — will require coordination and cooperation of elected officials at every level.

The $1 trillion spending plan targets roads, bridges, water systems, airports and more, and a $65 billion piece of the puzzle aimed at broadband infrastructure and affordability has the potential to make a huge impact on Cayuga County.

When U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer visited Auburn in September, he and local leaders discussed how high-speed internet was lacking in many parts of the county and how important it was to get home and businesses online for the benefit of education and the local economy.

"Just as electricity was a necessity in the 1930s, high-speed internet is a necessity now," Schumer said.

We agree. But being aware of the issue and fixing it are two different things, so the challenge now is going to be for Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York's congressional delegation to get ready to fight for every dollar.

When money starts trickling into states, it's going to be imperative for our representatives in Albany to begin setting priorities that include areas like Cayuga County. It will be equally important for our county legislators and town and village elected officials to make sure they are engaging with their counterparts in Washington and Albany every step of the way to make sure their concerns are being heard.

High-speed internet is indeed vital, and with $65 billion on the table for expanding access, communities with small populations and little political clout must not get left behind.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

