Our view: Past time for action on closed state prisons

The release of recommendations for the redevelopment of shuttered state prisons in New York is a positive sign, but the groundwork isn't going to do any good unless the state follows through and pledges to spend a little money to make it happen.

After first meeting in May, a 15 member Prison Redevelopment Commission recently came out with a 140-page report with 13 recommendations aimed at finding new uses for some of the 24 prisons the state has closed since 2011.

The effort involves Empire State Development, the Ford Foundation, real estate firms and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and other state agencies, with a goal, Gov. Kathy Hochul had said, of "reimagining shuttered state prison properties as hubs of regional opportunity."

It's good to have a little momentum on this after nothing happening for so long, because the efforts have thus far fallen short, with $32 million in incentives being made available in 2014 having made very little impact.

New recommendations include issuing two requests for proposals for Downstate and Watertown correctional facilities next year, creating a marketing campaign and a website containing information about the facilities, and exploring renewable energy opportunities at some of the sites.

Envisioning these former prisons as "hubs of opportunity" sounds great, but we have been hearing similar hopeful sentiment for years, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions, including the fact that there is still no current plan for what can be done with Butler Correctional Facility in Wayne County, which the state tried and failed to market to prospective developers more than eight years ago.

A key to this report may be the recommendation to establish a prison redevelopment fund, and Empire State Development is asking Hochul to make that a priority for 2023.

We urge Hochul to act on these recommendations — and put some money in the next state budget to help foster them.

