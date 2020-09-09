Our view: Patience will help school openings succeed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since the middle of March, students received instruction from teachers inside of classrooms in several Cayuga County-area school districts on Tuesday.

More districts will be opening their facilities for in-person instruction (and in many cases, a hybrid of in-person and remote education) in the days and weeks ahead.

But as relieved and as happy as most people are to have some semblance of traditional school learning back in place, there will inevitably be challenges and setbacks ahead that will need to be addressed.

District officials, staff, teachers and families have all put in a lot of work to get to this point, and one key has been a common understanding that the plans for the school year were a work in progress that evolved almost each week over the summer.

We've been impressed with the efforts from all of the Cayuga County-area school communities. Even when there have been disagreements, most people are showing an appreciation for others' concerns and critiques.

That understanding must continue, though, for these reopenings to succeed. And that applies to all of the stakeholders involved.