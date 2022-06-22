Our view: Pause on new smoke shops right move for Auburn

Stores selling various types of tobacco and vaping products have been popping up in Auburn so frequently in recent years that members of the public and city officials began asking, "How much is too much?"

With more study now underway to try to definitively answer that question, the Auburn City Council last week voted to enact a six-month moratorium on new smoking related businesses from opening.

Smoke shops have always drawn the ire of people who see them as unwelcome neighbors who contribute to public health problems, and those concerns have grown, and changed somewhat, since New York state legalized the use of recreational cannabis and established a timeline for the approval of retail shops.

Auburn isn't going to become overrun with marijuana shops, because the city will probably only end up with a few legally licensed for sales. The issue now, ahead of those licensing decisions, is the fact that smoke shops are setting up here in the hopes that they can get one of those licenses, and that is not a good trend for the city given all the health and safety concerns these types of establishments can present.

A moratorium is a good way to proceed as the city moves to update its zoning to both accommodate retail cannabis businesses and "maintain the character and landscape" of the community. It makes sense for the city to hit the pause button and study what can be done to address concerns while encouraging legitimate business development.

"I think it's just a very smart decision," councilor Ginny Kent said, "as we move into a world where cannabis is legal, sold and used, and it really puts our public health front and center as we move forward."

We agree, and we believe the moratorium is also a good sign that the city council is listening to the public as people continue to raise legitimate concerns about public health and quality of life issues related to smoking and marijuana businesses.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

