Our view: Pay raise for Cayuga County Legislature leader a misguided effort

Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman has been doing an admirable job leading the county under difficult circumstances, but we disagree with a plan by the Legislature to more than double the salary for her position.

A public hearing and likely vote on changing McNabb-Coleman's annual pay from $30,000 to $65,000 is set for Tuesday, Aug. 25. The raise is not meant to be a permanent change, but designed specifically to better compensate McNabb-Coleman for the increased "demands on the position beyond those previously considered or anticipated" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

McNabb-Coleman said that she's been putting in 50 to 60 hours a week at what is meant to be a part-time job, and worked much more than that when the pandemic was at its peak in the spring. But the pay for county chairperson already reflects the fact that the position requires more work than that of other elected officials, with some putting in longer hours than others.