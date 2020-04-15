Our view: Permanently expand voting options in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order last week to allow all voters to cast absentee ballots for the state’s primary and special elections in June. It was the right move to make, but more should be done to permanently expand early voting and absentees for future elections.
Common Cause New York and other advocates say now is also the time for legislative action to change election law for the November election and beyond, the idea being not to entirely eliminate in-person voting, but "increase early voting options to disperse voters and protect public health."
Specifically, the groups say, New York should expand the number of reasons allowing voters to request an absentee ballot, increase the number of early voting days from 9 to 18, and add more polling sites to lessen crowds.
Opponents of early voting legislation in Albany last year often pointed to the absentee ballot as a reason early voting wasn't needed, so it's disingenuous of them now to claim they have concerns about voter fraud with mail-in voting, not to mention a clear lack of evidence to support that argument.
Cuomo's move to increase participation while helping people stay safe came a day after the fiasco that happened in the Wisconsin statewide election where people waited in lines for hours, during a viral pandemic, because polling places had to be consolidated and an attempt to expand absentee voting was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court. This should never be allowed to happen again in Wisconsin or anywhere else.
It's great that New York opened up absentee voting in June to allow more people to stay safely at home during this public health crisis while continuing to allow the democratic process to happen. We believe that some societal changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic will continue to make sense after the emergency has passed, and expanded access to voting should certainly be one of them.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
