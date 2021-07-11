Our view: Police, community conversations must continue in Auburn and Cayuga County

Any national discussion of police actions that prompt public concern, planned marches, impromptu demonstrations and, in some cases, adjudication in court, have a measurable impact on local policing and action. While national situations have an impact on the thinking of local communities, Auburn and Cayuga County residents should assess local police and the sheriff's department on what is actually done and not what people assume those departments do. While these overarching issues are complex, our local focus must remain centered on the needs of our community, and those ongoing efforts and initiatives continue to move toward a model of community-based policing. It is critical to know about and understand the intricacies of local law enforcement and how officers operate within the realm of public safety. With such perspectives in place, more members of the community can assist in furthering effective law enforcement.