Our view: Police, community conversations must continue in Auburn and Cayuga County

In one of his final public statements as chief of the Auburn Police Department, Shawn Butler co-authored an essay about understanding law enforcement in this time of heightened concern and awareness of social justice issues.
Joining him in writing the essay, which The Citizen published in two parts on June 21 and June 28, were Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace board Chair William E. Berry Jr.
The 1,700 words they wrote reflected a shared viewpoint that advocates the need to work on deep-seated challenges this country faces with respect to policing. More importantly, it lays out the importance of doing that work through community relationship building and frequent conversations between law enforcement and the public they serve.
It was a perfect capstone to Butler's career, which officially concludes this week. From his early days as an officer to his final years as chief, Butler has understood the importance of public engagement in police work. And in recent years he's had strong partners in Schenck and Berry, who share that belief.
When so many communities around the nation were experiencing violent clashes last summer as social justice demonstrations were taking place, Auburn and Cayuga County was a model for open, honest and ultimately productive conversation. The work, evidenced by the recent essay, has not stopped.
Their final paragraph should serve as a community mission statement:
Any national discussion of police actions that prompt public concern, planned marches, impromptu demonstrations and, in some cases, adjudication in court, have a measurable impact on local policing and action. While national situations have an impact on the thinking of local communities, Auburn and Cayuga County residents should assess local police and the sheriff's department on what is actually done and not what people assume those departments do. While these overarching issues are complex, our local focus must remain centered on the needs of our community, and those ongoing efforts and initiatives continue to move toward a model of community-based policing. It is critical to know about and understand the intricacies of local law enforcement and how officers operate within the realm of public safety. With such perspectives in place, more members of the community can assist in furthering effective law enforcement.
Those words are especially crucial now that the Auburn Police Department is transitioning to a new chief. Butler's retirement must not bring an end to the efforts happening in the community.
We're confident that Berry, Schenck and Butler's successor, who the city has not yet publicly identified, will continue their efforts to engage with each other and try to bring community partners into the fold.
In an impressive speech Butler gave during the farewell ceremony held in his honor at last week's Auburn City Council meeting, the outgoing chief gave a bit of advice to his unnamed successor. But we suspect that this advice was just as much for all of us in the Auburn and Cayuga County community, so let's all try to heed it:
"Continue building upon our relationships because, as you know, we the police cannot be the solution for all of society's problems," he said. "We need to work collaboratively with not only community members but the many resources we have available here in county and beyond. You heard that stated many times. This is not always an easy task but it is a necessity and really is the secret to our department's current successes."
