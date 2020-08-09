Our view: Postal service delays cannot be tolerated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In early May, U.S. Rep. John Katko joined most of the New York state's congressional delegation in signing a letter that called attention to the importance of keeping the U.S. Postal Service fully functioning.

"This is a national emergency," the letter to leaders of the House and Senate said. "The American people rely on the Postal Service to deliver crucial goods and services every day, including more than a billion life-saving medications last year alone, millions of economic stimulus checks and unemployment benefits to help during this crisis, and 2020 Census forms for every household in America."

Unfortunately, despite bipartisan support for emergency funding for the postal service and its inclusion in the coronavirus relief bill passed by the House of Representatives a few weeks later, the Senate has done nothing to help. And with a new postmaster now running the service who is in lockstep with President Trump's dangerous and irresponsible ideas about how to manage the service, cuts are being implemented that will make mail delivery much slower and less reliable.

The postal service is as important as ever because of this pandemic. For many people with underlying health issues, it's a lifeline that brings medication, Social Security checks and other critical documents and goods.