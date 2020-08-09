Our view: Postal service delays cannot be tolerated

In early May, U.S. Rep. John Katko joined most of the New York state's congressional delegation in signing a letter that called attention to the importance of keeping the U.S. Postal Service fully functioning.
"This is a national emergency," the letter to leaders of the House and Senate said. "The American people rely on the Postal Service to deliver crucial goods and services every day, including more than a billion life-saving medications last year alone, millions of economic stimulus checks and unemployment benefits to help during this crisis, and 2020 Census forms for every household in America."
Unfortunately, despite bipartisan support for emergency funding for the postal service and its inclusion in the coronavirus relief bill passed by the House of Representatives a few weeks later, the Senate has done nothing to help. And with a new postmaster now running the service who is in lockstep with President Trump's dangerous and irresponsible ideas about how to manage the service, cuts are being implemented that will make mail delivery much slower and less reliable.
The postal service is as important as ever because of this pandemic. For many people with underlying health issues, it's a lifeline that brings medication, Social Security checks and other critical documents and goods.
And it's vital that the service is ready for a surge in mail-in voting, which is expected to be used widely this November because of safety concerns associated with the virus.
In short, this is an incredibly irresponsible time to be gutting this service.
The calls for halting these changes grew louder last week, but not nearly loud or bipartisan enough to make a difference yet. Unlike the letter Katko signed with colleagues from both sides of the aisle in May, a letter last week from 84 House members to the postmaster expressing concerns about these changes included just four Republicans. Katko was not among them.
We hope the congressman hasn't decided to avoid this emerging problem, because it's among the most serious threats affecting all of his constituents. As a member of Congress who prides himself on being bipartisan, he must view this moment and this issue as one where he breaks from Trump and the party for the good of the country.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
