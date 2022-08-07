Our view: Preparation key to stopping spread of polio,monkeypox

It’s an unfortunately familiar situation.

A rare communicable disease has been detected in the downstate New York area, and public health officials are scrambling to track transmission and inform the public in order to minimize spread.

But unlike when COVID-19 first emerged in the metropolitan New York City area in 2020, officials are armed with crucial tools in the situation with monkeypox and polio cases this year.

First, these are diseases that are well-understood by health scientists and care providers. A huge early challenge with the novel coronavirus that spread from China around the globe was the lack of epidemiological data because it was new. That led to a large amount of early guesses about what to do, and some of them turned out to be faulty.

The other difference this time is there are already highly effective vaccines developed to prevent spread of monkeypox and polio. It wasn’t until late 2020 until COVID-19 vaccines had been developed and proven safe and effective.

Despite having these vital tools, the situation with monkeypox and polio could become more serious if there’s a repeat of the same sort of rampant politicizing of public health decisions and the spread of misinformation that happened with COVID-19.

With polio, public health officials are wisely urging people who have not been inoculated to get this extremely effective vaccine. There should be widespread bipartisan support for this message.

It’s also important to promote the vaccine being used for monkeypox, although the situation is different than polio because these shots are not widely available. To that end, it’s vital that federal, state and local officials stay vigilant and ensure targeted vaccine distribution gets doses where they are needed without delay.

Cayuga County’s public health and hospital officials report that they are monitoring the situation closely and maintaining regular communication with state partners. Fortunately there have been no cases confirmed in Cayuga and Onondaga counties, but it’s reassuring to know plans are in place should the disease arrive here.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.