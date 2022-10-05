Our view: Prepare today for the jobs of the future

A massive economic development project for central New York hailed by President Joe Biden as a "win for America" could also become a win for Auburn and Cayuga County.

A microchip manufacturing plant planned for the town of Clay north of Syracuse is expected to result in an investment of $20 billion by the end of the decade and as much as $100 billion over the next 20 years. Estimates announced on Tuesday put the overall number of jobs being created at nearly 50,000.

It's a potentially transformative development for the region's economy, and economic development, planning and educational leaders in Cayuga County need to make sure they do all they can to help residents here benefit from this opportunity.

The plant expects to eventually maintain a workforce of about 9,000 — and building it from the ground up is going to require an army of workers trained in construction trades and support services. We urge our local leaders to work closely with Onondaga County, regional and state officials to make sure Cayuga County educational institutions, notably Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and Cayuga Community College, have the right programs in place to train potential workers, both at the chip plant itself and also in the various building trades that will employ thousands of workers to construct this facility.

“This will be the most advanced memory chip manufacturing facility in the United States and probably the world," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said. "And ... it’s located in a place that will really benefit from it.”

Schumer and others have been courting microchip manufacturer Micron for years, and billions of dollars in federal support for the industry appear to have sealed the deal.

Now that it's on the way, the regional workforce needs to be prepared to do its part. With the right support, Cayuga County residents can position themselves to be in the right place at the right time.

