Our view: Presidential outbursts don't help the reopening process

The economic devastation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is historic in its speed and severity. People who are talking about the need to get American workplaces running again cannot be dismissed. But the process for restarting the economy also cannot be done carelessly.
There is still a exorbitantly high level of documented infection from COVID-19 in the United States, and the volume of deaths in a short period of time from the disease is alarming. The worst thing we could do is undertake premature, widescale reopenings and wind up back in the same place in a few months.
President Donald Trump said it perfectly on Thursday: "We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time.”
Less than 24 hours later, though, that message was obliterated by a series of Trump tweets: "LIBERATE MICHIGAN," "LIBERATE MINNESOTA," "LIBERATE VIRGINIA."
It appeared to be a series of outbursts brought on by protestors in those states, many of them displaying their support for Trump while demanding an end to quarantines, business shutdowns and other social distancing measures that have been put in place to slow the spread of the disease and save tens of thousands of lives.
The Donald Trump who spoke with measured language on Thursday night was a distant memory. And that's dangerous for our country.
If we are to get back on our feet in a safe, sustainable way, it will be done through the approach envisioned by people like U.S. Rep. John Katko, our central New York congressman, who was named to the bipartisan and bicameral Opening Up America Again Congressional Group on Thursday.
Katko, who supports Donald Trump's reelection and therefore should be able to get an important message or two across to him, spoke about the challenge this group faces in providing the right guidance to the White House.
"It's going to be a beast to tackle," he told The Citizen. "But you got a lot of things to consider and a lot of things in different parts of the country to consider, from farming issues to health care issues to small business issues, there's a lot to worry about, a lot to figure out what to do."
That can't happen if the "LIBERATE" tweets and subsequent fomenting of massive protests continue from the president.
The first step this congressional group ought to take is a message signed by every member to Donald Trump: Stop with the outbursts. They may feel great to parts of Trump's political base, but they will only lead to further chaos at a time when we require disciplined, calm and intelligent leadership.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
