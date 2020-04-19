Our view: Presidential outbursts don't help the reopening process

If we are to get back on our feet in a safe, sustainable way, it will be done through the approach envisioned by people like U.S. Rep. John Katko, our central New York congressman, who was named to the bipartisan and bicameral Opening Up America Again Congressional Group on Thursday.

Katko, who supports Donald Trump's reelection and therefore should be able to get an important message or two across to him, spoke about the challenge this group faces in providing the right guidance to the White House.

"It's going to be a beast to tackle," he told The Citizen. "But you got a lot of things to consider and a lot of things in different parts of the country to consider, from farming issues to health care issues to small business issues, there's a lot to worry about, a lot to figure out what to do."

That can't happen if the "LIBERATE" tweets and subsequent fomenting of massive protests continue from the president.

The first step this congressional group ought to take is a message signed by every member to Donald Trump: Stop with the outbursts. They may feel great to parts of Trump's political base, but they will only lead to further chaos at a time when we require disciplined, calm and intelligent leadership.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

