It's great that there are two proposals actively on the table for taking over the former Cayuga County nursing home, but the Legislature needs to do more than take a wait-and-see approach to getting the property back into active use.
The 7541 County House Road facility has been vacant since its closure in 2015, and the county continues to be saddled with the cost of the maintenance required to keep it from falling into disrepair.
In 2017, Auburn Community Hospital approached the county about the possibility of taking over the site. The plan was to relocate the hospital's long-term care operation, Finger Lakes Center for Living, to the former nursing home, which would free up space at the hospital's Auburn campus for an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center, among other possible uses.
And while the door never officially closed on that plan, the county and the hospital have still not come to terms on a proposed agreement. There was at least one proposal publicly revealed, under which the hospital would lease the property with an option to purchase it down the road. For its part, ACH is still hopeful it will be awarded millions of dollars in state funds, without which the plan doesn't stand a chance.
More recently, the county has agreed to accept proposals from human services providers that might want to turn the empty county building into a homeless shelter. The thought behind this plan is that the county would be better able to provide temporary housing for vulnerable people and also save money by eliminating expenses such as covering the cost of hotel rooms for short-term housing emergencies.
But this idea, too, may be a bit of a long shot. Even though the property is pretty much ready for use, taking on a 24/7 shelter operation means hiring a staff — and making an operating profit — so we're somewhat skeptical that an agency might be able to both properly fulfill its human services obligations while at the same time realizing big cost savings for the county.
In the meantime, we implore the county to aggressively market the nursing home property for reuse before another year comes and goes. Maybe the hospital will get its grant money and buy the building, and maybe a homeless shelter will be established there. But simply waiting to see if either can come to fruition isn't a wise strategy.
