Our view: Progress is real, work remains for racial justice in Cayuga County

The key word in Finch's observation is "work." And make no mistake that the spirit of understanding, support and unity on display at Auburn's rallies did not just magically appear. Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck have been working diligently with people of color in this community to address longstanding concerns. A series of community forums called "Connecting Bridges" last fall brought people together for respectful but honest conversations. That program was an offshoot of a collaboration between local public safety agencies and the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace to look at how to recruit and hire more people of color in local police and firefighting positions. Community night out programs and "Coffee with a Cop" have been held multiple times in recent years.

So work has been happening, for sure. And that's part of why Auburn's rallies were so peaceful and so collaborative.

But having said all of that, Auburn and Cayuga County must not rest. All one had to do was hear some of the stories that people of color shared at the events about troubling experiences they've had in their hometowns.