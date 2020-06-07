Our view: Progress is real, work remains for racial justice in Cayuga County

If you watched nightly cable news shows over the past 10 days, it would be easy to believe the issues involved in protests erupting throughout the country are far from Auburn and Cayuga County.
The scenes of police in large cities clashing with protestors, sometimes with frightening violence, contrasted with what we witnessed in Auburn. In this city — the one racial justice pioneer Harriet Tubman made her home for much of her adult life — two protests held in the past week brought together hundreds of people of all races and ages with the support of local law enforcement.
People gave impassioned speeches about the state of institutional racism and police brutality, they marched through the streets chanting "black lives matter" and held signs with poignant messages. For a community that has had its share of racial problems throughout its long history, these were moments that made many Auburn and Cayuga County leaders and residents proud.
State Assemblyman Gary Finch expressed things well with his statement, one of several that local law enforcement, education, nonprofit and elected leaders put out in the past week. "I’m proud to live in a community with principled, active advocates and dynamic leaders in law enforcement who are showing that it’s possible to come together if you’re willing to do the work," Finch said. "The work is called citizenship."
The key word in Finch's observation is "work." And make no mistake that the spirit of understanding, support and unity on display at Auburn's rallies did not just magically appear. Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck have been working diligently with people of color in this community to address longstanding concerns. A series of community forums called "Connecting Bridges" last fall brought people together for respectful but honest conversations. That program was an offshoot of a collaboration between local public safety agencies and the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace to look at how to recruit and hire more people of color in local police and firefighting positions. Community night out programs and "Coffee with a Cop" have been held multiple times in recent years.
So work has been happening, for sure. And that's part of why Auburn's rallies were so peaceful and so collaborative.
But having said all of that, Auburn and Cayuga County must not rest. All one had to do was hear some of the stories that people of color shared at the events about troubling experiences they've had in their hometowns.
We agree wholeheartedly with those who have said that the Auburn/Cayuga County area has been a model for how communities can use their First Amendment rights to protest and demand systemic change. Let's continue to be that model in the days, weeks and months ahead.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
