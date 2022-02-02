Our view: Proposal to raise farm wages may be too aggressive

A three-member wage board last week came out with a recommendation to lower the overtime threshold for New York farmworkers from 60 to 40 hours over a period of 10 years.

Given all that farms and even many farm workers have said to the board in recent weeks about the nature of agricultural labor and labor costs, we believe that timeline is a mistake. We urge state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon to pump the brakes.

State legislation passed in 2009 granted farmworkers the right to collective bargaining, and a day of rest and overtime pay whenever a work week exceeded 60 hours. And a wage board was created to examine whether the overtime threshold should be lowered to 40.

New York farm advocates say that even the 60-hour threshold meant that some operators began cutting back on the hours they offered workers and that some workers abandoned New York for other states where they could take on more shifts, so the state needs to remain careful to balance worker rights with the ability of farmers to remain competitive.

We remain concerned for the long-term viability of the agricultural industry in Cayuga County and across the state, and while we also believe that labor reform in agriculture has been a long time coming, the wage board did the right thing by not recommending lowering the overtime threshold anytime soon, because farmers deserve to be given some time to emerge from the effects of the pandemic first.

Under the recommendation made last week, farmworkers would receive overtime pay if they work more than 56 hours a week beginning in 2024. That number would decrease every two years until it hits 40 in 2032.

But the definitive schedule to reduce the threshold to 40 hours at the end of 10 years is too big a step to make, and we believe that Reardon should go ahead and approve the 56-hour plan to start 2024 while committing to having the wage board revisit the issue every couple of years so that the impact of the first incremental change can be further studied.

While labor rights advocates believe the 10-year phase-in for increased pay is too slow a pace, it might actually have the effect of starting the countdown clock on the demise of some family farms and change the landscape of the industry for the worse, so great care must be taken to avoid potentially disastrous unintended consequences.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

