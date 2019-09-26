There is an effort underway by some state lawmakers to change how the state distributes education aid. And while that certainly comes as music to the ears of Auburn school officials, the school district can use all the help it can get to make sure its message is heard loud and clear by the people with the power to help.
Auburn has been pushing back for years against a state aid formula that has been shown to be unfair. The district has gone through many painful budget seasons that have led to big cutbacks in staff and the closure of a school building. A parade of superintendents, school board members and others have written letters, made phone calls, and knocked on doors in Albany. Parents, teachers and students recently visited with state Sen. Pamela Helming to ask for help, armed with petitions signed by more than 400 people. They delivered similar petitions to Assemblyman Gary Finch and plan to also reach out to Sen. Bob Antonacci and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
But there may be a solution on the horizon. A group of state senators, including the chairs of the budget and education committees, is conducting a review of the "foundation aid" formula used to determine how much aid the state sends to school districts, and a series of roundtable discussions and public hearings are planned — with one of them being held just 30 miles away in Syracuse.
You have free articles remaining.
Only invited guests will be able to speak at the roundtable, but we believe that a big turnout of supporters from Auburn will help send a message that the community cares deeply about its school district and is concerned about how it's being underfunded by the state.
It's important to get the message heard now so that the senators are informed before the state budget process begins in the spring. The regional roundtable will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Syracuse Center of Excellence, 727 E. Washington St., Room 203. Written testimony can be emailed to asciutto@nysenate.gov.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.