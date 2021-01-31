Our view: Public information belongs to the public

After stonewalling requests from news media, state lawmakers and public policy advocates for months, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has finally taken the simple step of providing the public with information that belongs to ... the public.

There's a lot to digest and assess from last week's developments regarding nursing home death data in New York state. Thanks to the work of the state attorney general, who put politics aside and unearthed information that ultimately shamed the governor's health department into doing the right thing, we now have a much clearer sense of the death toll this virus has had on New York's nursing homes. It's roughly 50% higher than the official figure the state has been reporting because it doesn't classify deaths of nursing home residents who died in hospitals as nursing home deaths.

As much as Cuomo's critics from the Republican Party want to put the blame for these deaths squarely on his shoulders, the meat of Attorney General Letitia James' report shows that the real problem lies with the profit-first practices of many nursing homes.

But to bring that problem to light required data showing the true picture of how nursing homes are handling this virus. Until last week, the governor and his health commissioner refused to give the public that vital information.