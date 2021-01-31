Our view: Public information belongs to the public

After stonewalling requests from news media, state lawmakers and public policy advocates for months, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has finally taken the simple step of providing the public with information that belongs to ... the public.
There's a lot to digest and assess from last week's developments regarding nursing home death data in New York state. Thanks to the work of the state attorney general, who put politics aside and unearthed information that ultimately shamed the governor's health department into doing the right thing, we now have a much clearer sense of the death toll this virus has had on New York's nursing homes. It's roughly 50% higher than the official figure the state has been reporting because it doesn't classify deaths of nursing home residents who died in hospitals as nursing home deaths.
As much as Cuomo's critics from the Republican Party want to put the blame for these deaths squarely on his shoulders, the meat of Attorney General Letitia James' report shows that the real problem lies with the profit-first practices of many nursing homes.
But to bring that problem to light required data showing the true picture of how nursing homes are handling this virus. Until last week, the governor and his health commissioner refused to give the public that vital information.
The nursing home death data scandal is one of Cuomo's own making. If the health department had just posted the information on all nursing home resident deaths from the beginning of this crisis, the headlines about the attorney general's report would have been focused on nursing home care quality.
The focus on the attempts to keep the true data a secret reflects a broader approach to public information that the Cuomo administration too often takes. It comes from a position that such information belongs to the government, not the people.
It's the same mindset that is limiting the data we see on vaccines. A few weeks ago at one of his briefings, Cuomo displayed a short list of the highest-performing hospitals, but when news media requested the information for all hospitals, the administration said that information wasn't ready for the public. That's baloney. If the information was ready to inform the governor's own briefing slides, it was ready for the public.
Public information is not a commodity that the government can just dole out how and when it chooses. To have credibility, it must flow freely to all who seek it, even when it may be something that could be deemed unflattering to the government.
We hope that last week's nationwide attention to this governor's stonewalling on nursing home data leads to some changes in his and his administration's handling of perfectly legitimate public information requests.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.