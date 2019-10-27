It can be easy to become frustrated with government at any level, especially when it feels like elected officials aren’t representing the will of the people.
But it’s important to acknowledge, especially at the local levels of government, that the public has a responsibility to engage in the process. If people don’t pay attention to what is happening or don’t take time to express their opinions when given the chance, the likelihood of being caught off guard by a new law or policy increases.
We could easily see that happening in Cayuga County with respect to a proposal under consideration by the Legislature to ban single-use food service products made with styrene monomer, commonly called Styrofoam.
The Legislature has received about 45 letters asking for the measure, which cites the environmental and health damage such products can cause. To their credit, legislators have responded by scheduling a couple of public hearings on the measure.
So now it’s up to the residents of Cayuga County to weigh in.
The hearings are set for 6 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 12 at the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn. If you have a strong feeling on this matter, there’s plenty of time to plan for getting to one of those meetings. Or you could send a letter to the Legislature.
If only the people who originally took the time to ask for this Styrofoam ban engage in this feedback opportunity, it will be hard for legislators to make an informed decision about what the public they serve truly wants.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.