Our view: Public plays biggest role in preventing spread of COVID-19

As the Cayuga County Health Department continues to keep people updated on the spread of the novel coronavirus, members of the public need to understand that they shouldn't expect to hear every little detail — and they shouldn't expect the county to single-handedly solve the problem.

Health department officials have had a lot on their plate lately trying to keep pace with an emergency that seemingly changes by the minute. Following state Department of Health guidelines, anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 is being asked to self-isolate until their tests results come back. There is a mandatory quarantine for people who test positive and for anyone known to have had direct contact with them.

With every confirmed case, an effort is being made to trace the person's movements to determine who they may have had contact with so that those people can be alerted. Additionally, county officials have said that if there is a major public event or a particular location connected with a positive case, they will notify the public.

At the same time, the health department points out that there are laws in place to protect the health information of individuals, so it is striving to balance some level of privacy while revealing as much information as possible about confirmed cases in an effort to protect public health.