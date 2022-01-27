Our view: Public should know when to expect mask guideline changes in New York

One day after a lower court ruled that the state Department of Health could not legally require people to wear masks indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, an appeals judge on Tuesday overruled that decision — at least temporarily.

It's just the latest in a barrage of information that seems to change by the day, so it's no wonder New Yorkers are confused and frustrated over what they're supposed to do. It's been particularly difficult for school districts to keep families up to date about how they are handling the guidelines in their schools, and it's time for Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration to fix that problem.

“Public health experts have been clear that masks are an important part of the strategies designed to keep students, educators and our communities safe. Their current guidance is that masking up is the right thing to do, particularly given the still-elevated infection rates," New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said in a statement Tuesday. "In the meantime, we’re looking to state health officials to set a clear off-ramp for when mask requirements in schools can be relaxed so students, families and educators have some certainty that there is light at the end of this long tunnel.”

The idea of state officials establishing some predetermined metrics for removing restrictions makes a lot of sense, because it would give the public some clear goals that could help increase buy-in for these efforts. It also could build confidence in the way decisions get made.

One of the biggest frustrations for many people throughout this pandemic has been a sense that many measures are taken or lifted in a somewhat arbitrary manner. That leads to distrust and resistance, which leads to measures being less effective, which leads to prolonging the pandemic.

Hochul's most recent indoor mask requirement is currently set to expire on Feb. 1. The governor recently said she won't make any decision about whether to extend that until Jan. 31, because she wants to have the most current information available to know where the state is at with virus transmission levels and vaccinations.

We don't see a problem with that approach, but we believe the public should be told ahead of time what specific metrics will guide that decision. We're all in this together, and changes in public health strategies shouldn't be coming as a surprise to any of us.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0