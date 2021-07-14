Our view: Push Tubman $20 bill over the finish line

After years of advancement — interrupted by a major setback — plans appear to still be on track to have Harriet Tubman replace Andrew Jackson as the face of the $20 bill. But we won't believe it until we see it, so we hope to see it soon.
The effort to honor the abolitionist with deep connections to Auburn appeared to hit its apex in 2016 with a formal announcement by the Department of Treasury that Tubman's image would indeed be used in a redesign for the $20 bill. It was expected to happen in 2020, but that momentum came to a screeching halt a few months later with the administration change in Washington.
Four years later, with yet another treasury secretary in charge, Tubman currency came back into the the spotlight when the White House announced that it was not only supportive of the plan but was "exploring ways to speed up that effort."
But things have been quiet since that January announcement, so Rep. John Katko, along with Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat, have politely asked the Treasury Department for an update.
"Specifically, we ask that the department provide an updated date for the reveal of the redesigned $20 note featuring Harriet Tubman, as well as a timeframe for the note's entry into circulation," they wrote. "This information would provide an important reassurance to the many Americans who are invested in this historic effort."
We agree that a bit of reassurance would be welcome. This effort has come too far to be allowed to fade away now. We're glad to see Katko keeping the conversation going, and we hope Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand continue to do the same.
Signs seem to indicate that the effort is going to come to the conclusion that advocates are hoping for, but we won't really be able to believe it until we get those Tubman $20 bills in our hands.
