Our view: Push Tubman $20 bill over the finish line

After years of advancement — interrupted by a major setback — plans appear to still be on track to have Harriet Tubman replace Andrew Jackson as the face of the $20 bill. But we won't believe it until we see it, so we hope to see it soon.

The effort to honor the abolitionist with deep connections to Auburn appeared to hit its apex in 2016 with a formal announcement by the Department of Treasury that Tubman's image would indeed be used in a redesign for the $20 bill. It was expected to happen in 2020, but that momentum came to a screeching halt a few months later with the administration change in Washington.

Four years later, with yet another treasury secretary in charge, Tubman currency came back into the the spotlight when the White House announced that it was not only supportive of the plan but was "exploring ways to speed up that effort."

But things have been quiet since that January announcement, so Rep. John Katko, along with Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat, have politely asked the Treasury Department for an update.