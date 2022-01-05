Our view: Put government reforms on front burner in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul's resolutions for the new year include a two-part effort aimed at corruption in state government, and we hope both will get the support they need to become law.

The governor kicked off the year by saying that she will propose a constitutional amendment to impose a limit of two four-year terms on the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller. At the same time, she wants the Legislature to bar those officials from earning money outside their government salaries, with the exception of academic positions approved by an ethics board.

Strictly limiting outside income is a commonsense means of cutting back on conflicts of interest for politicians, and the idea has been heralded for years as an important part of a larger effort to root out corruption. Term limits would ensure that no single person carries too much influence for too long a period of time.

The saga of Andrew Cuomo illustrates the value of both. The three-term governor is said to have run his office in an intimidating fashion and several people have accused him of unchecked violations of ethical and legal conduct.

And while Cuomo's book deal may be the most obvious example of cashing in on an elected office, we don't need to look back any more than just a few years to recall cases of Albany politicians with great influence being indicted, convicted and imprisoned for stuffing cash into their pockets while in office.

We've clearly seen over the years how stifling it can be to progress when political leaders hold onto power decade after decade, so it makes good sense to ensure power does not become too entrenched in one person at the state's highest offices. And it's well past time to fix the reality that these officials can today legally profit off the work they are paid to do by taxpayers.

"With these bold reforms," Hochul said, "we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state.”

She's not the first leader in the state capital to say as much. The hard part will be getting the Legislature to go along, and it's going to take more than one new year's resolution to make that happen. We urge her to keep pressing the issue so that something concrete may finally come of it.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

