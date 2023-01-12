Our view: Put New York cigarette taxes to good use

New York state is again going to consider raising the tax on a pack of cigarettes as part of a larger plan to help decrease tobacco use. It sounds good until you consider the state's track record of spending money ostensibly meant for one thing on something completely different.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's agenda for 2023 includes the increased tax as well as banning flavored tobacco products as a means of reducing tobacco use. Hochul said Tuesday that the actions could prevent 22,000 young people from becoming smokers and thus prevent premature deaths.

It will simply be an underhanded way of raising revenue, however, if the state doesn't back up that lofty goal with additional action — and that means increasing the amount of money spent on smoking cessation programs that help people quit. The bulk of that work is carried out at the local level, so community service agencies need a dependable stream of money from the state to support their programming, and the state has a poor record when it comes to doing the right thing with regard to smoking.

In 2009, the Cayuga County Tobacco Free Partnership was forced to shut down after losing its state grant after five years of funding, and many rightly complained after 1988 court settlement funds from tobacco companies weren't directed in greater amounts to direct services for people trying to quit smoking.

A 2012 report by the American Cancer Society, American Lung Association and others showed New York on track to spend less than 2% of its annual $2.3 billion settlement money on tobacco prevention, with the remainder going straight into the general fund. The state was ranked 21st in funding for programs to help smokers quit despite having the highest cigarette tax in the nation at the time.

An additional $1 tax on cigarettes would again make New York's the highest in the country, and we will gladly support it if it will actually lead to fewer young people take up smoking. What we're not interested in is an effort to disguise a revenue stream as a public service. Putting tobacco taxes directly into anti-smoking initiatives would be a real win for public health in New York.

