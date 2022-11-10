Our view: Real work for Hochul just getting started

Kathy Hochul on Tuesday became the first woman to be elected governor of New York, but the victory is far from an overwhelming vote of confidence on her leadership or her party's agenda, and we urge her to make compromise and fairness the keys to her administration.

We supported Hochul's overall candidacy because of her upstate roots and depth of knowledge of the many varied concerns of New Yorkers. We found her opponent, Lee Zeldin, to be too far right and too entangled in the ugly rhetoric and dangerous positions held by former President Donald Trump.

Zeldin's campaign was largely based on stoking fear over crime and public safety. And while those claims were grossly exaggerated, the fact remains that assaults in state prison are at an all-time high, and many point to the recently enacted limits on solitary confinement put in place by Hochul and the Democratically controlled state Legislature as the single biggest factor.

Zeldin and other Republicans have also pointed out that new restrictions on possessing and carrying firearms have unfairly put too many restrictions on responsible gun owners. Bail reform also continues to receive widespread criticism from everyday New Yorkers concerned about the direction the state is headed in.

For these and other reasons, Hochul earned a lukewarm 52% percent of the vote on Tuesday, despite Democrats holding a greater than 2-1 advantage in registered voters in the state.

Hochul's narrow victory despite a huge enrollment advantage is something she and the Democratic majority in the Legislature need to reflect upon and make some changes in response to. In addition to being open to adjustments to the solitary confinement limits, tweaks to recent gun legislation are needed and a serious evaluation to determine if more adjustments to bail reform should also be in order.

Winning this election is far from a rubber stamp of approval by New Yorkers, and all of the state's citizens need to be listened to and their viewpoints respected — not just those with ties to the political party that happens to be in control at this moment in time. About half of New York voters supported Hochul. The other half was hoping to set the state on a very different course.

The election may be over, but the most important work for Hochul is just now beginning.

