Our view: Reasonable Republicans must denounce Trump

In the weeks after the 2020 presidential election, as President Donald Trump was attempting to undermine the results with baseless accusations of fraud, most Republican leaders were silent.

One senior GOP official was famously quoted in the Washington Post as saying the following: "What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change. He went golfing this weekend. It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20. He’s tweeting about filing some lawsuits, those lawsuits will fail, then he’ll tweet some more about how the election was stolen, and then he’ll leave.”

We all know how the approach worked out. For two months, Republican members of Congress largely stuck their fingers in their ears while Trump fomented his base to the point that thousands engaged in a violent attempt to stop the peaceful transition of power to election winner Joe Biden. That moment temporarily woke up a bunch of Republican leaders, including U.S Rep. John Katko, who voted for Trump's impeachment and vowed to never support the ex-president again.

But even though Trump failed to keep himself in power and was a handful of votes from being convicted in his second impeachment trial, he continued making his false election claims. We now know he also illegally took thousands of pages of government records with him to his Florida golf club/residence and is now trying to portray the federal government's efforts to get those documents back, some with highly sensitive national security material, as an attack on him and his supporters.

Last week, knowing that he might well be facing criminal charges, Trump upped the dangerous rhetoric to pre-Jan. 6 level. On his social media platform, the ex-president repeated his elections lies with a demand that he be declared the 2020 election winner, or "declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!​"

He followed that up with comments in a radio interview about Jan. 6 criminals who assaulted law enforcement officers and vandalized the Capitol in his name: "I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about full pardons. If I decide to run and if I win, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons. We'll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons because we can't let that happen. ... And I mean full pardons with an apology to many."

We urge Republicans like Katko to not let these comments and Trump's actions related to government records go unchecked. Democrats can scream at the top of their lungs every day about these matters, but it won't weaken this dangerous demagogue because the people who need to see the light don't trust them.

It's reasonable Republicans like Katko, his colleague in western New York, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, and several others who might be the last line of defense against another ugly chapter of political violence in this country.

