A recollection by retired state Sen. John DeFrancisco about his years in office underscores the need for New Yorkers to continue fighting for transparency and the highest ethical standards in government.
DeFrancisco was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and held his seat right up until he chose to retire rather than run again in 2018. Fellow Republican and longtime ally Bob Antonacci won a close election to succeed him, and in a new book, DeFrancisco unabashedly explains how he abused his position to help set Antonacci up for the job.
While redistricting was taking place in New York in 2011, DeFrancisco was privy to a draft map of state legislative districts and saw something he didn't like. While he notes that the proposed map of his district was set to be altered "in order for the numbers to balance for all the senate districts," he objected to the removal of the town of Onondaga because that is where Antonacci lives, and DeFrancisco "wanted to keep open the possibility that (Antonacci) could run for my seat." He objected to the change, and the map-makers went back to the drawing board.
An amendment to the state constitution approved by voters in 2014 mandates the creation of an independent redistricting commission that will, in theory, lead to a more fair redrawing of district lines in 2022. There are some safeguards built into the new method designed to create districts of equal population, and prevent whichever party happens to hold the most power at the time from taking advantage of the process for its own benefit.
The town of Onondaga will remain in the 50th Senate district until at least the end of 2021 — because it was included for the sake of a single person. That's not the way a representative government is supposed to work.
A close eye will need to be kept on the next redistricting process, and voters must demand an open and transparent process as it evolves. And any elected officials who get involved should ask themselves if the choices they're making are really what's best for the people of New York, rather than for themselves, their party, of their friends.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.