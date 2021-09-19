Our view: Redistricting off to a rocky start in NY

When New York voters approved a constitutional amendment to create fairer system for drawing legislative district lines almost seven years ago, the political dynamic at the state Capitol were different.
Legislative power was divided, with Republicans controlling the state Senate and Democrats holding the Assembly. And after decades of both sides using their hold on the respective chambers to draw up district lines every 10 years that helped them maintain those majorities, voters had the wisdom to back a new process that valued independence.
But now that the time has arrived for the independent redistricting commission to do its work, Democrats have firm control of both Legislature chambers. The conventional wisdom now is that the Democratic majorities will reject any consensus district lines the commission recommends and draw up their own in a way to maximize control (and also help the party gain seats in Congress).
Unfortunately, it appears that the redistricting commission that was structured to be independent, or least bipartisan, is instead just becoming part of the political game. When it came time to release draft maps for congressional and state legislative districts last week, the panel put out dueling sets of proposals: one from Republican members and one from Democratic members.
The next step is a series of hearings before the commission has the chance to vote on a final set of maps that the state Legislature must approve or reject. Giving them a truly independent final product would be in the best interest of New Yorkers. A proposal that the public can get behind as fair and independent from the commission is the only shot at preventing Democrats from turning the process into a full-fledged gerrymandering exercise.
A key part of making that happen will be in the hands of voters. A special proposition asks voters to change the redistricting commission's plan from requiring two thirds approval of commissioners to a simple majority approval before going to the Legislature. The larger threshold would ensure any final proposal has bipartisan support, while the smaller one does not.
We urge voters to get educated on this issue and vote on Nov. 2 to hold this commission to the standard of being independent. The alternative would all but concede this vital process to one party, ensuring that representation in Albany and Washington does not reflect the true scope of New Yorkers' political beliefs.
