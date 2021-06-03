Our view: Refocus effort to address Auburn school name-change request

There was also a lot of confusion over whether the school colors would change or if the sports teams would still be called Maroons. Some also began throwing out outrageous dollar figures for costs they assumed would be incurred with a name change.

Another frequent critique before the pause was that the board was somehow short-changing more important educational policy matters by giving this request any consideration at all.

The public should understand, however, that we don't elect our government boards to deal with one issue at a time. It's their job, along with the district administration, to be able to multi-task on a variety of issues. They do just that all the time, and they can certainly do it in this case.

All things considered, putting the brakes on this procedure was the right thing to do at the moment. But a "pause" should be just that, and although there is no longer time to get this done before the end of the school year, the Tubman name change request requires an official decision.