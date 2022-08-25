Our view: Register now to vote on Election Day

Political party-registered voters across New York state have chosen their nominees for elected offices in Albany and Washington, and some of the results in the local area should serve to remind the public of the importance of taking part in the process.

Tuesday's primary elections were held for people registered in various political parties to decide who will appear on the ballot in November. Now that those races have more or less been decided, with one area race still too close to call, campaigning will begin in earnest for the Nov. 8 general election.

The importance of the general election can not be understated, as New Yorkers will vote for governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Senate and state Assembly and Senate seats, among other posts. Cayuga County residents will further decide who is going to be their district attorney and sheriff, in addition to local races for justices, town board members and more. There's also a countywide question proposing new and fewer county Legislature districts.

On Tuesday night, the Conservative Party primary for the 48th state Senate District resulted in one candidate leading by just 17 votes. And Cayuga County resident Brandon Williams was the victor in his race for the Republican nomination for the 22nd Congressional District despite being outspent by his opponent by more than $1 million.

A tenuous 17-vote margin clearly underscores the importance of people taking part in the process, because every vote really does matter. And a primary race winner whose campaign was outspent by more than $1 million is a reminder that mailers and advertisements don't vote, registered voters do.

To take part in the Nov. 8 general election, state residents need to be registered by Oct. 14. Cayuga County residents can do that in person at the Board of Elections basement offices at 157 Genesee St. in Auburn. Registration forms can also be filled out online at the state board of elections website or mailed to homes. Registration forms may also be requested by phone at (800) 367-8683.

There is still plenty of time to do your research on the candidates, but getting registered to vote is the first step in the process of having a voice as to who will best represent your interests in Washington, Albany, Cayuga County and your own hometown.

