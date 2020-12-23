Our view: Relief legislation a win for the First Amendment

The emergency federal relief legislation passed this week includes loans to help small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19, and an important provision means that local news publishers are now eligible for assistance in weathering the storm.
Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday that includes an affiliation waiver allowing local publishers to apply for Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans as independent entities, despite being owned by companies with other news publishers or non-news-related businesses.
The coronavirus relief package passed in March left these smaller companies out in the cold, so this addition is a significant development for hundreds of small businesses, including Cayuga Media, the publisher of The Citizen and auburnpub.com, which is owned by corporate parent Lee Enterprises.
The Alliance News Media on Tuesday said that it is "extremely grateful to all of the congressional champions, in both the House and the Senate, for their enduring support of high-quality local journalism, and for their leadership in gathering bipartisan support for an SBA affiliation waiver for news publishers."
We join the Alliance in applauding the inclusion of the waiver in this economic relief package. We also appreciate the continued support of Diane Kennedy, president of the New York News Publishers Association, for her tireless work compiling financial data and using it to advocate on behalf of news organizations in our state.
With all the turmoil going on in the nation and world these days, the need for on-the-ground local news coverage protected under the First Amendment is as vital as ever, so it's heartening that Sen. Charles Schumer and a bipartisan group of other senators and representatives saw the need and worked to address it in this package.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.