Our view: Relief legislation a win for the First Amendment

The emergency federal relief legislation passed this week includes loans to help small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19, and an important provision means that local news publishers are now eligible for assistance in weathering the storm.

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday that includes an affiliation waiver allowing local publishers to apply for Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans as independent entities, despite being owned by companies with other news publishers or non-news-related businesses.

The coronavirus relief package passed in March left these smaller companies out in the cold, so this addition is a significant development for hundreds of small businesses, including Cayuga Media, the publisher of The Citizen and auburnpub.com, which is owned by corporate parent Lee Enterprises.

The Alliance News Media on Tuesday said that it is "extremely grateful to all of the congressional champions, in both the House and the Senate, for their enduring support of high-quality local journalism, and for their leadership in gathering bipartisan support for an SBA affiliation waiver for news publishers."