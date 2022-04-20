Our view: Remove indicted lieutenant governor from primary ballot in New York

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned last week after being charged with allegedly taking part in a scheme as old as politics, itself: trading his influence as a state senator for a campaign contribution. The development is more than just an embarrassment for Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration — and another shameful chapter in the history of state politics — it stands the chance of taking who becomes the next lieutenant governor out of the hands of the voters.

The Legislature has an opportunity to make sure that doesn't happen, and we urge lawmakers to make sure that it doesn't.

The problem is that Benjamin is currently on the primary election ballot to be the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in November, and although he has resigned the office and would presumably not serve under any circumstances, the only way for a person to be removed from a ballot in New York is if they die, move out of state or run for another office in the same election cycle.

Common Cause/NY last week spelled out a sensible change to state election law that would allow Benjamin to be removed from the ballot without any of those things happening, and we agree that the law should be amended to add "exceptional circumstances" such as criminal indictment to the short list of ways top remove a candidate's name from a ballot.

Without that modification, Benjamin could win the majority of votes in the primary and then decline the nomination. At that point, the Democratic Party would get together and pick whomever they choose to run in the general election, leaving 6.4 million registered Democrats out of the decision-making process.

There's already a list of reasons that would allow a person to be removed from the ballot, so nobody is asking lawmakers to break new ground here, and this situation has shown that this list is simply too narrow. Federal bribery, fraud and conspiracy charges are solid reasons for adding criminal indictment. It would be a commonsense change that would help foster better government, and we urge the Legislature to pass it.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

