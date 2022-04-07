Our view: Remove proposal for ethics committee from New York state budget

We have long argued that New York state needs an independent group in charge of ethics oversight for state government, but a proposal on the table now — that's perilously close to being tied to the next state budget — is not the answer to a lingering problem.

Since being established in 2011, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics has been a proven failure in its purported mission to investigate ethical misconduct, mainly because its members are all political appointees whose motivation to act — or to turn a blind eye — could never be fully trusted.

Government watchdog groups recently raised the alarm that a new ethics commission being advanced as part of the state budget would amount to ethics reform in name only because the makeup of the group would be controlled by the governor and legislative majority leaders.

Reinvent Albany, League of Women Voters of New York State, Common Cause/NY and others say that while the new agency being proposed might perform more openly and efficiently, it would retain the "fatal flaw" of being directly controlled by elected officials. The coalition proposes an alternative in which a selection committee made up of people with no business before state government would choose a five-member committee of truly independent voices.

"The ethics commission matters because it is supposed to stop the abuse of power, including the very personal abuse of executive and legislative staff and other state employees," the groups wrote, urging legislators to reject the plan and create an independent ethics committee outside of the budget process.

We agree that JCOPE needs to be scrapped but shoving something through in a budget that fundamentally doesn't seem much different in terms of true independence from the Legislature and governor's office is clearly not the answer.

We urge rank-and-file lawmakers to reject this charade and insist leaders strip it from budget talks and prioritize standalone legislation to create a truly independent ethics board.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

