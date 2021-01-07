Our view: Remove Trump — and his congressional co-conspirators

The date of Jan. 6, 2021, will forever be known as one of the most shameful in the history of the United States government.
A duly elected president of the United States, Donald Trump, stoked a mob of his supporters to the point where hundreds committed open insurrection by breaking through a law enforcement barrier and storming the United States Capitol building while Congress was in session. The mob was in Washington because the president had called on them to be there on that day, when the House of Representatives and Senate would be counting and certifying the Electoral College votes that would officially mark his defeat.
The Capitol siege — which Trump, his son and one of his lawyers openly encouraged Wednesday in their speeches to this crowd — concluded a two-month campaign of bald-faced lies from Trump about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, a campaign of knowingly false claims of massive voter fraud and illegalities.
The results were horrific. We've all seen the videos and pictures by now. Supporters waving and even raising Trump flags, as if they were demonstrating their loyalty to a monarch. Invaders ransacking Capitol offices, waving the Confederate flag, wearing anti-Semitic garb, shouting disgusting obscenities at law enforcement, members of Congress, their staffers and the news media. Violence that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.
Donald Trump has willfully defied his oath taken to protect the Constitution in service of the people of the United States of America. For that, he must be removed. We encourage both his cabinet and Congress to try to make that happen as quickly as possible. This madman simply can't be trusted not to cause further carnage.
But Donald Trump isn't the only person responsible for what happened on Wednesday. His disgusting campaign of lies was supported by a disturbingly large number of Republican members of Congress, right up to and then immediately after the attack on the people's house.
Like Trump, they all knew that there was no legitimacy to the fraud claims. Remember, they all said in early November to allow the courts to do their job. Well, they did at all levels of the judicial branch, and the verdict was overwhelming: Joe Biden won decisively.
Still, they stuck with Trump and his obvious plan to steal the election and toss out more than 240 years of American democracy and declare that they had the unilateral power to choose the president.
That is also a dereliction of duty that warrants removal from office. We call upon the members of Congress to expel all of their colleagues who, despite what happened in Washington on Wednesday afternoon, returned to their chambers and followed through with their evil plot.
Some political commentators will point out that the likelihood of these removals actually happening is low, that it's not even worth discussing, that we must instead move forward.
That's dangerous thinking. Even if the 25th Amendment, impeachment or expulsion votes ultimately fail, there's a dire need to bring an unprecedented stain on the legacy of the actors who perpetrated these crimes.
If this attempt to destroy the most fundamental element of American government — our free and fair elections — is not met with complete repudiation and consequences, the scary reality is that it will likely be attempted again. And it very well could someday succeed.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.