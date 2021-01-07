Our view: Remove Trump — and his congressional co-conspirators

Donald Trump has willfully defied his oath taken to protect the Constitution in service of the people of the United States of America. For that, he must be removed. We encourage both his cabinet and Congress to try to make that happen as quickly as possible. This madman simply can't be trusted not to cause further carnage.

But Donald Trump isn't the only person responsible for what happened on Wednesday. His disgusting campaign of lies was supported by a disturbingly large number of Republican members of Congress, right up to and then immediately after the attack on the people's house.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Like Trump, they all knew that there was no legitimacy to the fraud claims. Remember, they all said in early November to allow the courts to do their job. Well, they did at all levels of the judicial branch, and the verdict was overwhelming: Joe Biden won decisively.

Still, they stuck with Trump and his obvious plan to steal the election and toss out more than 240 years of American democracy and declare that they had the unilateral power to choose the president.

That is also a dereliction of duty that warrants removal from office. We call upon the members of Congress to expel all of their colleagues who, despite what happened in Washington on Wednesday afternoon, returned to their chambers and followed through with their evil plot.