A job-killing tax on the sale of medical devices in the United States should be permanently repealed so that it won't have a chance to cause problems in the future.
The tax was tied to the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act, and was expected to be a key source of funding for widespread changes in health care. But the 2.3% tax was one of the reasons that Skaneateles Falls-based medical device manufacturer Welch Allyn announced in 2012 a restructuring plan that included a 10 percent workforce reduction, leading to the loss of more than 200 jobs locally.
Amid widespread criticism in New York and elsewhere, the tax was removed by an act of Congress for a two-year period covering 2016 and 2017. It was also rescinded, again on temporary basis, for 2018 and 2019.
With 2019 quickly coming to a close, lawmakers are once again focused on keeping the tax from coming back, with a group of lawmakers urging House and Senate leaders to support a repeal or delay before the end of the year. A bill to kill the tax completely has 247 cosponsors, including a mix of Democrats and Republicans from New York.
Another two-year delay would be better than no action at all, but it makes no sense to have to address this issue every two years, especially given the changing priorities and the musical-chairs nature of elected bodies in Washington.
A resumption of the tax would have an immediate negative impact on the medical technology industry. With so much bipartisan support, we are cautiously optimistic that the medical device tax can be repealed this year, and we urge Rep. John Katko and all the other supporters to keep pressing to make that happen.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.