Our view: Reps must fight for Cayuga County in redistricting

Now that the independent redistricting commission has failed to deliver a set of proposed maps for state Legislature and U.S. Congress districts for New York state, the job falls to the Democratically controlled state Assembly and Senate.

The expectation is that state legislators will have new maps to vote on this week, and they are certainly bound to be drawn in ways that favor Democrats. The same approach is taken in states controlled by Republicans. And in the big-picture of who controls Congress, the national party leaders are putting tremendous pressure on the state legislators to maximize their chances at winning seats.

Unfortunately, that game can result in districts that make little geographic sense. Even the independent commission's dueling maps originally presented and rejected by the Legislature had ridiculous groupings of regions and counties into districts. Both had maps that clipped Cayuga County out of CNY and into western New York districts that extended all the way to Lake Erie and the Pennsylvania border.

For the congressional districts, Auburn and ideally all of Cayuga County should be part of a central New York-oriented district. All of the regional planning and coordination that takes place includes the Auburn and Syracuse areas.

As these final maps are fine tuned in the next hours and days, we urge all of our representatives in Albany to make the strong case for districts that make geographic sense for the Cayuga County area.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

