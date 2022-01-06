Our view: Responsible parties still must answer for the insurrection

A year ago today, a gathering of people who falsely believed that the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were fraudulent, morphed into a violent mob that tried to take matters into its own hands, storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the results.

Windows were smashed, doors were breached, and more than 100 security officers were injured while protecting not only the lives of terrified members of Congress, but the security of the country, itself.

It was a significant moment in our nation's history, as the insurrection played out on live television, leading to fear at home and abroad that our democracy might fall. And that fear was entirely justified, because in tandem with the rioters, there were forces at work behind the scenes trying desperately to come up with a way to have the results of the election overturned.

While many of the rioters on the ground that day have been charged, convicted and sentenced, the threat to our nation's democracy remains strong because the person most responsible for what happened that day, former President Donald Trump, maintains a stranglehold on the Republican Party. That won't change until the public sees much more information about what Trump and his closest advisors and congressional co-conspirators were doing not only on Jan. 6, but in the days and weeks leading up to it.

A recent poll found that while 57% of Americans believe that Trump bears significant responsibility for the insurrection, there are still some who choose to deny that anything of much consequence transpired that day. Some even believe in wild conspiracy theories, such as the false claims that it was a plot by the FBI or that the mobs waving Trump flags were left-wing agitators in disguise. Trump, and much of the national Republican Party leadership, have only sought to capitalize on that ignorance in an effort to take back power. He still insists he won, knowing that it's a lie, and far too many leaders fearful of Trump's voter base either go along with it or stay silent.

The future of our country is in peril because of this, and the only way to protect it is with a huge dose of accountability.

That's why it's so important for the House's special committee investigating Jan. 6, and what led to it, to move quickly in the next couple of months to hold public hearings that bring it all out into the open. The American people can gain a comprehensive understanding of how dangerous the situation was, and hopefully that can lead to the restoration of a Republican Party free from Trump's destructive leadership.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0