Our view: Restart Emerson Park Pavilion operator search

With a solid operator in place to fill out the rest of the current contract and continue working with active clients, the county was in a great position to conduct a robust search for the next contract.

But that's where the ball clearly got dropped. The county put together a request for proposals that included a mandatory pre-bid meeting, but then appeared to make minimal effort to get the word out about this opportunity.

Aside from quietly posting the RFP on the internet, the county reached out to four potential bidders directly to make them aware. Those four didn't include all of the bidders from the previous open search, most notably the man with the most experience in that facility prior to the 2012 reopening, Balloons Restaurant owner Bernie Simmons. It did notify another obvious candidate, Sean Lattimore, owner of the nearby Springside Inn, but failed to answer a follow-up inquiry Lattimore made as he was considering whether to attend to the pre-bid meeting.

The result was that just one operator, incumbent A&M, attended this mandatory session. That's an unacceptable result for a facility with so much unrealized potential. A&M may well be the best choice, but legislators can't know that for sure without a better search.