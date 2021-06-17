Our view: Rewrite NY legislation to help adult survivors of abuse

Legislation that recently stalled in Albany would grant adult victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to sue their abusers regardless of expired statutes of limitations. But the bill appears to contain an inherent flaw, so we encourage advocates to push for it to be rewritten.

The Adult Survivors Act passed unanimously in the Senate during the recently concluded legislative session, but the Assembly did not bring it up for a vote. The law being sought would largely mirror the Child Victims Act, which opened a window for survivors of decades-old sexual abuse the right to pursue cases against the people who hurt them.

But other than high-profile cases involving churches, school districts and other institutions, the CVA failed to help as many people it could, because a big problem with pursuing old cases turned out to be the ability to find legal counsel willing to take on the fight. While law firms were actively soliciting clients looking to sue established institutions, victims seeking to sue individuals of questionable wealth discovered that they couldn't find any help at all.