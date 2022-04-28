Our view: Safety, accountability both important after NY limousine tragedy

In the years following the horrific Schoharie County limousine crash that killed 20 people, including a man from Moravia, the most important part was finding out what went wrong and why so that another tragedy can be avoided.

Some headway has been made in that regard, in the form of new regulations regarding seat belts, GPS technology and a requirement for drivers to be specially licensed and undergo drug and alcohol testing. Badly-maintained brakes may have been the biggest factor in the crash, and the state Department of Transportation has confiscated dozens of for-hire vehicles in recent years that have been found to pose a risk to the public. And while enforcing existing regulations and creating new ones is small comfort to the families who lost loved ones, it's at least a sign that things can be improved.

Aside from the safety aspect, there is also the question about the appropriate penalties that violators should be subjected to, whether as outright punishment or a deterrent to others who may be breaking the rules, so it's disturbing to hear that the FBI may have intervened in the crash investigation so as to shield the owner of the limousine company, an FBI informant, from legal consequences.

The public doesn't get to check vehicle maintenance records when considering renting a limo, so there must be some trust there that safety standards are being monitored. And the public needs to be able to equally trust that law enforcement can be relied upon to be completely objective in their investigations. The families of the victims — and all New York state consumers — deserve a fair and accurate assessment of everything leading up to this crash, as well as everything that took place afterward.

It's good that the FBI has finally agreed to look into the matter. If the investigation is found to have been compromised, that also must be remedied to make sure that it doesn't happen again.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0