Our view: Say 'no' to Democrats' redistricting power grab

In addition to all of the important decisions voters will make this election season about candidates for local offices, this year's ballots have a series of statewide propositions that would require voter approval to become enshrined in the state's Constitution.

The first proposal is perhaps the most important, because it would make fundamental changes to the way the state Legislature and Congressional districts are mapped every 10 years. New York has badly needed reform in the process in order to make it more independent from the Legislature itself, which has had an incentive to draw lines that protect incumbents.

In 2014, voters approved a new process that aimed to fix that very problem. It created an independent redistricting commission that was structured to ensure bipartisan maps were recommended, and that the state Legislature's approval or rejection of that recommendation was bipartisan.

But now that the Democratic party has gained control over both houses of the Legislature, it approved this proposed amendment for the 2021 ballots that would effectively remove any influence of the minority party (currently the Republicans) in the process. The proposal also makes some common-sense practical changes to the redistricting process, but it's tainted by the blatant power grab by Democrats.

It removes requirements on the commission itself to operate and produce recommendations that have support from a bipartisan majority of the appointed members. That essentially invites this commission to put out maps that will favor a party that has full control of the Legislature (which is currently the Democratic Party). The proposal also reduces the Legislature's threshold to approve or reject the commission recommendation from two-thirds to a simple majority. Again, this completely removes Republicans from having any real say in the process, which ensures the continuation of a highly politicized and deeply flawed redistricting process.

On proposal one, The Citizen endorses a "no" vote.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

