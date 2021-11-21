Our view: School boards need policies for vacancies

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education, after learning Oct. 26 that it had a vacancy, likely won't be making any decisions on how to handle the opening until mid-December.

After engaging in a public discussion at a Nov. 9 workshop about what do with the seat of former member Joe Sheppard, who announced his resignation to pursue a job within the district, the matter was not on the agenda for the board's only regular meeting of November a week later. When one of the board members tried to have it added to the agenda, the motion was defeated. The next board meeting is scheduled until Dec. 14.

In Skaneateles, the board learned it had a vacancy at the beginning of November and decided it would choose from a group of replacement candidates it had formed earlier in the school year when it filled a different vacancy. That choice is expected to be made at the Skaneateles board's December meeting.

The two districts are taking different approaches with their openings, but one commonality among both is that they appear to have no underlying district policies guiding them through the process.

We think that should change, not just for Auburn and Skaneateles, but for every school district board of education.

We've seen plenty of board member resignations over the years in area districts, and the decisions about how to handle the vacancies have often boiled down to what option best suits the political will of the board majority at that time. Some have decided to leave the seat open. Some have appointed someone to fill it until the next annual election, with the appointment based on a call for candidates or the results of the previous election. Some have held special elections.

All options are viable, but when a board makes decisions with their own interests in mind, they are undermining the public accountability that should come with every elected seat. We've long advocated for special elections in these circumstances, but the timing of when a vacancy surfaces can make that option not feasible in certain circumstances.

The worst approach any board can take is one that completely shuts out the public's voice. Right after that, in terms of disservice to the community, is when a board changes it approach from one vacancy to the next.

We suggest every district board take a thorough look at this issue and formulate a board policy that can guide them and future boards through this process. A clear and comprehensive policy can help remove political motives and ensure the process is kept squarely in the public's view.

It's important districts do this because, despite what some may want to claim, all of these seats are important. Yes, a board can function with a vacancy, but the public shouldn't be asked to have fewer representatives making decisions on their behalf for an extended period of time.

A well-formed policy can help ensure consistency, fairness and expediency when a vacancy occurs.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0