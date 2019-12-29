It's something we've noticed over the years: in the absence of an expensive pending capital project or a major controversy within a school district, board of education meetings are generally sparsely attended. Some schools are trying to reverse that trend, and we encourage those that aren't to work a little harder to connect with their communities.
Port Byron recently invited its jazz band and choir to perform at a school board meeting as a means of encouraging more people to attend and learn more about what's going on in its schools. To sweeten the deal, there were cookies afterward for anybody who wanted to hang around and chat. District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said the special night is part of a larger effort to make school board meetings more relevant and increase opportunities for interaction. The idea is to go beyond the legal requirements of approving agenda items and give parents and other community members a chance to talk about any concerns they might have.
The Cato-Meridian Central School District has a five-year plan to boost engagement that includes placing community members on committees as a means of gaining additional input from outside the board. So while there is no one-size-fits-all approach, it's great that school boards are trying to reach out in different ways to engage the public. School districts should never throw up their hands at low meeting attendance; they should try to find ways to get as many people as possible involved.
That being said, making school districts the best they can be is a team effort, and the public has a part to play, too. We encourage people to check out a meeting or two when they have time and give board members some feedback.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.