Our view: School budget votes can be a lesson for other elections in New York

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tremendous response to school district voting this week is a great reminder of the benefit of expanding opportunities for voters in New York — though we wish it hadn't taken a pandemic to prove it.

To avoid the health risks of opening polling places and asking residents to vote in person, the state told school districts to mail ballots to every eligible voter in their area. The number of votes turned in was quite remarkable, with places like Union Springs and Weedsport more than doubling the number of votes from last year and Union Springs more than tripling its participation. Auburn's vote total of about 5,300 was an increase of more than 3,500 from 2019.

To be fair, these results surely got a boost from the fact that the mail-in ballots came with postage-paid return envelopes, but the numbers underscore what election-reform advocates have been saying for years — the easier you make it for people to vote, the more people will participate in the process.

The effort wasn't without cost, of course, because school districts had to print ballots and pay for both the postage to send the forms to residents and the cost of the pre-paid return envelopes. And the last-minute nature of the mandate and vague guidance from Albany wasn't helpful, either.