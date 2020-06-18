Our view: School budget votes can be a lesson for other elections in New York

The tremendous response to school district voting this week is a great reminder of the benefit of expanding opportunities for voters in New York — though we wish it hadn't taken a pandemic to prove it.
To avoid the health risks of opening polling places and asking residents to vote in person, the state told school districts to mail ballots to every eligible voter in their area. The number of votes turned in was quite remarkable, with places like Union Springs and Weedsport more than doubling the number of votes from last year and Union Springs more than tripling its participation. Auburn's vote total of about 5,300 was an increase of more than 3,500 from 2019.
To be fair, these results surely got a boost from the fact that the mail-in ballots came with postage-paid return envelopes, but the numbers underscore what election-reform advocates have been saying for years — the easier you make it for people to vote, the more people will participate in the process.
The effort wasn't without cost, of course, because school districts had to print ballots and pay for both the postage to send the forms to residents and the cost of the pre-paid return envelopes. And the last-minute nature of the mandate and vague guidance from Albany wasn't helpful, either.
Under normal circumstances, absentee ballots in New York state require the voter to pay the postage, but it may be time to reconsider a new approach. We'd like to see election officials collect data on the actual school election administration costs, balanced with potential savings they may have seen from not having to staff polling places, to come up with a system that's affordable for all elections.
The overwhelming response to the school budget votes is undeniable evidence that the state should go further with making it easier to register to vote, expand early voting, expand absentee voting, and maybe even cover the cost of the postage to make it easier for people to exercise one of the most fundamental rights we have as American citizens.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
