Our view: School budgets need additional public feedback

Throughout New York state this week, public school district education boards will be holding public hearings on the budget proposals that will be put before voters on May 17.

The timing of these hearings is set by state law. They must take place seven to 14 days before the vote. The law also sets a time for when the budget proposal that is the subject of that public hearing be approved by the school board. But unlike any other type of local government budget, this spending plan must be finished seven days before the public hearing.

As a result, these hearings are largely just for show. The budget can't be trimmed or expanded due to the feedback from this hearing. The main benefits for these sessions are to give interested a voters a chance to get some questions answered in order to inform their decision, or to provide them a platform for advocating either a "yes" or "no" vote to others.

There's perhaps some benefit to that, so we can support the idea of continuing this hearing as a final opportunity to inform the public before the vote. But there needs to be another hearing in the budget development process, one before the school board takes its vote on the plan to put on the ballot.

This basic premise is used by county legislatures, city councils and town boards for their spending plans. A tentative budget is approved and a public hearing is held. Should the elected body in charge of that budget decide to make some changes based on that hearing, they can do so before voting on the final draft.

We urge education policy and good government advocates to encourage state lawmakers to take a look at education law and tweak the school budget timelines accordingly.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0