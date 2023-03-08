Auburn school district officials recently discussed an issue that will be coming down the road in the not-too-distant future: electric school buses.

A state mandate calls for new buses purchased in 2027 and beyond to be electric, with older vehicles still in service to be retired by 2035.

It will be a big change — and an expensive one — so the state is going to have to work with school districts on all of the planning involved — and offer money to help pay for it all — long before the switchover deadlines arrive.

We have brought up similar points about the aggressive timelines set by the state for zero-emission cars, trucks and home heating systems.

Gasoline-powered cars are on the chopping block under a phased in approach designed to get rid of them altogether, and the state wants new home construction to one day eliminate all propane, gas and oil equipment for heating, cooling and hot water.

Cutting back on fossil fuel emissions is a great idea, but new vehicles and electric furnaces are going to hit New Yorkers' pocketbooks hard. If the state expects everyone to have electric cars and furnaces, families are going to need help absorbing the costs.

The same thing goes for school districts, and Auburn school leaders are looking ahead to try to determine how new buses will be financed and what to do about having enough available charging stations.

Additional wrinkles for Auburn include the fact that the district subcontracts its transportation services and bus purchases need to be approved by district voters. Current electric buses require an eight-hour charge every 100 miles, but some school trips can involve traveling more than 200 miles. And while state aid will likely cover some of the costs, it's possible that a voter-approved capital project would be necessary to pay for charging stations.

School districts can't be expected to take on the bulk of the initial expense of purchasing new vehicles any more than they can go it alone with the planning and execution of developing networks of charging stations to keep those vehicles running.

The discussion by the Auburn school board last week was illuminating into all the considerations that are involved, and underscores the need for the state to take the lead with specific guidance and financial support. Auburn and other school districts dare not delay diving into this work now, because it will take a long time to get everything in place for the school buses of the future.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.