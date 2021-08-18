Our view: School districts must continue to learn from pandemic

Summer school this year turned out to be more important than ever — for more students than ever — and we urge school districts to carefully evaluate how things went so they can be even better prepared for the future.
The disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic affected all students in various ways. Missed classroom time had a huge impact on everyone, and the lack of consistent in-person class schedules unfortunately hurt the students who needed that structure the most.
Officials in Auburn report that in addition to the positive successes seen in summer school, the school district had some students who failed to attend summer programming regularly, so every effort must be made to reach the students and families most likely to have given up out of frustration.
Auburn's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction Amy Mahunik said that the recent summer programs are going to play a part in the district's planning for the upcoming school year.
"It's giving us an idea of where we need to put extra supports, and make adjustments, and identify what is already going well," Mahunik said.
That is a very important part of this equation. We hope that all school districts are looking back at the last academic year — and the recent summer sessions — to help determine where to focus extra services where they will have the greatest impact.
There are millions of dollars in funds available to help make it happen. Federal coronavirus aid included money for education, and New York state has cash available that local agencies may apply for through the fall of 2022.
More than 600 students participating in Auburn summer school is a sign that the need is there, and school districts need to do everything they can to be prepared for another school year that may not go as planned. As much as everyone hopes it can be avoided, now is the time to make contingency plans for possible school closures in the fall in addition to robust summer school programming for summer 2022.
