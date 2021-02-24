Our view: School reopening plans a positive step for students

It's encouraging to see area school districts making plans to allow as many students as possible to return to classrooms this spring, but we hope families will keep in mind that opening schools is a difficult balancing act and that flexibility is going to be a big part of the equation.

As more and more teachers are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and positivity rates in the community continue falling, school districts are working through some best-case scenarios aimed at getting students back in school buildings five days a week.

Cato-Meridian has a tentative three-part plan that would result in students in every grade level having the opportunity to go to school five days a week by the end of April. Moravia, Auburn and other district leaders are hoping that restrictions on things like social distancing will be loosened as infection rates drop so that they can better manage an increase in in-class participation.

Educators widely agree that in-person instruction continues to be the most effective, so districts with proper staffing and building space should certainly move toward opening more classrooms. Having said that, some students are doing just fine doing their schoolwork at home, so fully remote and hybrid models need to remain options for families who aren't comfortable with school buses and classrooms at this time.