Our view: Schools must be pro-active, transparent on fall opening plans

The scene we all hope to see in early September is one we've taken for granted every summer until this one — students returning to school buildings for another year of learning.
But as Cayuga County-area residents look ahead to socially distanced high school graduation ceremonies next weekend, no reasonable person can claim to know what the fall will look like.
Yes, the coronavirus curve in New York has been bent, not just flattened like we've seen for the nation as a whole. But as we're starting to see in many parts of the nation, there's real danger that a careless return to the old normalcy ahead of a COVID-19 vaccine could lead to a new upswing in cases. And that would put everyone, especially older residents and those with serious underlying health conditions, at risk.
So one thing we all can reasonably conclude is that even if New York continues to progress well in coronavirus management and students do return to the school buildings for indoor, in-person instruction, there will still be some changes.
Will masks be required, and if so, when and where? Will students be spaced apart, and if so, how will that work? What type of hygiene and sanitization protocols will be in place?
If they're smart, school district leaders have already been starting those conversations, and they've been turning to the state and federal government for guidance. But a key to a successful return in the fall will be communication and involvement with school families and staff that starts early and is maintained throughout the summer.
New York state is telling school districts to get plans ready for review and approval in July. We urge districts to involve the school community in the process, keep them updated on what's in the plan and seek feedback before turning it in. Once it goes to the state, be sure the public has access to the plan so students, parents, faculty and staff have a good sense of what to expect.
And the state needs to expedite these reviews and get decisions and/or revision requirements back to the districts so they have time to prepare.
We've seen far too many examples of New York state government missing its own deadlines for reports and decisions. It's crucial that this one doesn't fall into that category.
