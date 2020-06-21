Our view: Schools must be pro-active, transparent on fall opening plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The scene we all hope to see in early September is one we've taken for granted every summer until this one — students returning to school buildings for another year of learning.

But as Cayuga County-area residents look ahead to socially distanced high school graduation ceremonies next weekend, no reasonable person can claim to know what the fall will look like.

Yes, the coronavirus curve in New York has been bent, not just flattened like we've seen for the nation as a whole. But as we're starting to see in many parts of the nation, there's real danger that a careless return to the old normalcy ahead of a COVID-19 vaccine could lead to a new upswing in cases. And that would put everyone, especially older residents and those with serious underlying health conditions, at risk.

So one thing we all can reasonably conclude is that even if New York continues to progress well in coronavirus management and students do return to the school buildings for indoor, in-person instruction, there will still be some changes.

Will masks be required, and if so, when and where? Will students be spaced apart, and if so, how will that work? What type of hygiene and sanitization protocols will be in place?