Our view: Seasonal flu should not be overlooked

With all the attention on the virus that has infected thousands in China and beyond, people should remain aware that common influenza is a dangerous sickness, too, and it's not too late to get vaccinated.

The current flu season in New York state is one of the worst in recent years, with cases in the state having surpassed 106,000. The most recent data available from the New York State Flu Tracker shows a weekly increase of more than 17,000 cases statewide, the second highest weekly total since the state began tracking cases during the 1998-1999 flu season. Statewide, there have been more than 15,000 flu-related hospitalizations.

There were 67 new cases in Cayuga County for the week ending Feb. 8, pushing the local total to more than 300 — with nearly half of those being reported in just the past three weeks. And it's important to note that the official numbers reflect laboratory-confirmed flu cases reported to the state Department of Health, so the number of people who have contracted the flu is actually higher.

So what can be done?